Kings extend winning run

Resurgent Kings Langley made it four wins on the spin when they triumphed 3-1 over play-off contenders Hendon last Tuesday night.

The fourth consecutive league win pushed Kings into 12th place in the Southern League Premier Division South table and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Kings had another chance to continue their winning run on Saturday on the road at eighth-placed Beaconsfield Town but the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Their scintillating run of form continued last Tuesday night at their Sadiku Stadium home over high-flying Hendon, who are in fifth place in the table.

In an enterprising start to the game, the respective keepers were called on to make smart saves as both teams strived for an early breakthrough.

In the end it was Kings who broke the deadlock when top striker Mitchell Weiss’ raking 25-yarder just eluded former Kings and Hemel Hempstead Town custodian Danny Boness in the Hendon goal to put the hosts 1-0 ahead.

The visitors responded quickly when one of pacey Gianni Critchlow’s frequent forays on the Kings’ goal set up Cole Brown to coolly stroke home the equaliser on the half-hour mark.

Kings in turn reacted to the set-back with a string of attacks which ultimately provided the game’s pivotal moment just before half-time when Hendon skipper Luke Tingey was dismissed for pulling back Rene Howe in the box just as the striker was about to pull the trigger.

Stevie Ward confidently despatched the resultant penalty to put Kings 2-1 up and leaving the visitors facing an uphill task.

In the second period Hendon tried manfully to restore parity but Kings were in no mood to relinquish their advantage and a resilient defence limited the visitors to sporadic opportunities.

Any efforts directed on goal were competently dealt with by Kings’ keeper Alex Tokarczyk.

Hendon’s commitment to going forward and their numerical disadvantage created plenty of scope for Ward and Luke Wade-Slater to stretch the hard-pressed Hendon defence down either flank and in the 72nd minute it was this combination which gave Kings a two-goal cushion they never looked likely to surrender.

Ward cleverly put his fellow wide-man clear before the Stevenage loanee drew Boness and drilled the ball low into the corner to score in his fourth successive match.

Hendon battled to the end but Kings saw out the match comfortably to continue their remarkable winning run.

Kings were due to be back in action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press. They were set to travel to Beaconsfield Town in the re-arranged match following Saturday’s rain-affected postponement.

They then face another tough league clash when they visit fourth-placed Merthyr Town this Saturday.