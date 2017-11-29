Kings earn creditable draw against the league leaders

Kings Langley hosted the league leaders King’s Lynn Town on Saturday and frustrated the visitors with a game plan that sometimes saw a back five, as they picked up a creditable 0-0 draw.

Mitchell Weiss and Michael King struggled to get on the end of long balls that have become an unwelcome feature of Kings’ play of late as visiting centre-back Tom Ward hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon, while Kieran Turner was a willing workhorse in a dual role up and down the left wing.

The point still leaves Langley in 21st place in the league and four points adrift of Dorchester Town.

In midweek, Kings put in an improved performance following the previous weekend’s reversal but still had nothing to show for their endeavours as they fell 3-1 at Stratford Town.

Kings’ goal came from Sam Tring, who bundled the ball home from a corner in the 53rd minute.

They were due to be in action again last night (Tuesday) at bottom-of-the-table Gosport Borough and hit the road again on Saturday when they travel to sixth-ranked Tiverton Town.