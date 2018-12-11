Kings earn a point in Wales

The ever-improving Kings Langley picked up another fine result against a top-five side when they drew 1-1 against Merthyr Town on Saturday.

It was a tremendous team effort by the villagers, who have now dented the hopes of three of the top-five sides in the Southern League Premier in the past three weeks.

They were just seven minutes from victory on Saturday but the draw still leaves them in 13th place and four points clear of the drop-zone.

It was the first time in three visits that Kings had come away with points when venturing over the border.

Junior Osborne returned at centre back for Kings and Dean Hitchcock regained his midfield place at the expense of Jacob Cook.

The dangerous Ian Traylor forced Kings’ keeper Alex Tokarczyk into a tip over the bar on three minutes, but Kings responded with a Mitchell Weiss shot and a Callum Adebiyi effort over the goal, before the hosts’ Kerry Morgan was offered a chance but missed his shot.

Osborne ventured forward only to see his shot deflected, but Town’s ascendancy was shattered when a superbly flighted in-swinging corner received the merest of touches from the head of Adebiyi as Kings took a 1-0 lead.

The visitors had the bit between their teeth and dangerous crosses from Stevie Ward, Adebiyi and Weiss stretched the home defence.

The half closed with Town’s Ryan Prosser shooting over from a looping cross and he was in action again early in the second period when Tokarczyk denied him when through.

Langley were more than matching their fifth-placed opponents and after a Hitchcock free-kick was missed by the strikers at the far post, the defensively outstanding Jorell Johnson came up to see his header from a corner saved and another shot blocked.

Still Kings pressed, with a 30-yarder from Roy Syla and a Weiss breakaway ending with a good save from the keeper.

As Kings attempted to game-manage the final 15 minutes and Merthyr’s efforts became more desperate, it appeared the points were going back over the Severn. But with seven minutes to go, Traylor produced his team’s best cross of the match and Ryan Prosser headed home a late equaliser.

The game came to a conclusion in torrential rain that left both sides relieved to hear the final whistle.

Last Tuesday night Kings went down 4-2 at seventh-ranked Beaconsfield Town in the league.

The hosts went 3-0 up inside of 37 minutes before Luke Wade-Slater grabbed one back in the 45th minute.

Town made it 4-1 on 51 minutes but Kings responded via Weiss 15 minutes later.

The last 15 minutes belonged to Kings, but try as they might and as close as they came, they were unable to force a third goal that would have ensured an even more frantic finish to an eventful game.

This Saturday sees Kings host 11th-placed Farnborough, who are just a point ahead of them in the table.