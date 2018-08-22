Kings denied their first point

A goal four minutes from time denied Kings Langley their first point of the new league season on Saturday when hosting Taunton Town.

The visitors midfielder Ryan Brett netted in the 86th minute to frustrate Kings, after Mitchell Weiss had equalised early in the second-half for the hosts to wipe out Ben Adelsbury’s 26th minute opener.

Kings made several changes to the previous match, Charlie Burns debuting in goal on loan from Hampton & Richmond Borough, and joining Hemel Hempstead Town loanee Kavan Cotter, who came in at right-back in Kings’ 4-2 loss to Harrow on Tuesday night.

Elliott Godfrey and Davide Pobbe stepped up in midfield while Edu Toiny-Pendred teamed with Mitchell Weiss up front in a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield.

Promoted Taunton are on a roll, having lost only one league game last season and have started this term with six points from their first three games.

Kings started brightly, with a Callum Adebiyi far-post header from a free-kick cleared off the line.

But Town soon began to show their form and Dan Sullivan came close with a deflected header and a shot over, while a Matt Wright header came back off the bar.

Langley mustered a reply with an Adebiyi volley just wide, but when skipper Jorell Johnson was adjudged to have fouled Wright on the edge of the box, Ben Adelsbury’s free-kick through a packed area took a deflection to give Town the lead.

Burns did well to block a Shane White shot on the break soon after and the ubiquitous Johnson appeared at the other end for a 50/50 chance with keeper Lloyd Irish, only to see the ball roll slowly wide of the post.

Langley had been second best in the first period and called on Burns to bring off a smart save from another central Adelsbury free-kick, but were showing signs of growing into the game in the second period.

That reaped its reward when Toiny-Pendred came out of defence on the right and fed a diagonal cross to Weiss who showed pace to cut into the opposition half and unleash a spectacular shot from the edge of the box that flew into the net.

Wright had the ball in the net from an offside position soon after, but the crowd were lifted by an audacious Weiss shot from fully 50 yards that beat the keeper, but was just over the bar.

There was little between the sides and an Adebiyi rampage down the left saw Toiny-Pendred unable to turn on a chance and Town cleared the ball off the line in a scramble.

But Town still had that slight physical edge and with four minutes to go, a corner was flicked back into the box and Brett powered a header home to deny Kings their first point of the season, one that few would have begrudged them on this improved performance

Next up for Kings is a trip to Dorchester Town this Saturday. Town have three points from their first three games.