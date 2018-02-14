Kings bow out of Herts Senior Cup in quarter-finals at a strong Wood

National League side Boreham Wood proved to be just that step too far as Kings Langley exited the Herts Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage on Monday night.

Michael Folivi opened the scoring for hosts The Wood in the 39th minute with a classy finish and Morgan Ferrier netted with a towering header in the 62nd minute as the home side ran out 2-0 winners.

There was an energetic start to the fixture from both sides, with Ferrier testing Kings’ keeper Martin Bennett early, but the stopper easily saved the header.

Gareth Price was the danger man for Kings but his first real chance came shortly after the half-hour mark. The forward arrowed an effort at the Wood goal, but it was blocked by Jamie Turley.

Folivi broke the deadlock when he got in-behind his marker and coolly slid the ball past Bennett from inside the area.

The Wood’s keeper Grant Smith then had to be at his best to keep out Keiran Turner’s powerful free-kick, pushing the effort out of the bottom corner.

Ferrier doubled the advantage for the hosts just after the hour-mark. Jamie Turley nodded a corner back across the box and Ferrier leapt to head past Bennett.

Alex Davey put in a solid shift as the central man in a back-three and twice beat Price to the ball in threatening positions.

Price had arguably Langley’s best chance of the game, 10 minutes from time. The forward took the ball on the turn and twisted an effort at Smith, who was able to get down to punch it out of the bottom corner.

Considering the discrepancy in the divisions between the two sides, Kings certainly didn’t disgrace themselves.

Steve Conroy’s boys host sixth-placed Slough in the league this Saturday.

Kings: Bennett, Fraser, Adebiyi, Connolly, Johnson, Godfrey, Jung (Femiola), Coldicott-Stevens (Weiss), Price, Ball, Turner. Subs not used: King, Michev, Gosling.