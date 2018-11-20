Injury-time strike keeps Levy’s winning streak going

Ethan Flanagan’s stunning header in the eighth minute of stoppage time was the decider as Leverstock Green twice came from behind to win 3-2 in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game at North Greenford United.

Flanagan’s header clinched a win that was well-deserved after an excellent second-half display in Levy’s first visit to the Berkeley Fields ground.

The hosts had made an impressive addition this week with the signing of prolific striker Lewis Putman, and it was they who dominated the first-half. The Levy defence did a good job of keeping them out for 20 minutes, but in the 21st a long throw into the box was not cleared, and Aaron McLeish received the ball on the edge of the six-yard box before slotting a neat finish under Levy keeper Rob Partington for the opening goal.

The second-half saw an improvement from Levy and they were level within two minutes of the restart. Alex Witham’s through ball to Mark Smith left the home defence looking for an offside flag that never came, and Smith went on to finish neatly, slotting the ball low to Frazer Siddall’s left to make it 1-1.

However, Levy found themselves 2-1 behind in the 61st minute when a slip from Alex Condon let McLeish through again to shoot past Partington.

Two minutes from time a pass from Brima Johnson gave sub Jonathan Lacey, back from the Falklands, a run at goal. He beat two defenders as he headed into the box, and as his shot was blocked, the ball spun up to Witham, who got his boot on it to divert the ball home for the equaliser.

That set up Flanagan’s dramatic headed winner from a dinked Salim Sahoun free-kick. It was a third straight league win for Levy and a run of four in all competitions. They remain in tenth spot although with games in hand on the teams above them.

Last night (Tuesday) they were facing a tough league clash with a visit to fourth-placed Arlesey Town. They then host 13th-placed Leighton Town this Saturday, also in the league.