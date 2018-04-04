Important midweek win as Berko keep up the pressure

Two first-half goals kept up Berkhamsted’s promotion push at Broadwater on Tuesday night against fifth-placed Biggleswade United.

Ashley Morrissey opened the scoring for the hosts in just the third minute when he cut inside and hit a fierce shot past Robbie Ponting in the Biggleswade goal.

Jaiden Irish was behind United’s best efforts, shooting hard but just over the bar and then forcing Berko keeper Carl Tasker to make the best save of the match.

The Comrades doubled their lead with striker Matt Bateman shooting home from just outside the penalty area at the psychologically important time just before the interval.

United responded by making three substitutes for the start of the second period.

Berko were well on top when playing towards the canal end in the second half.

Josh Chamberlain came forward and shot over the Biggleswade bar while Ponting held on to a shot from Adiel Mannion.

Shortly after, Chamberlain then dribbled through and laid the ball off to Mannion, who pinged a shot against the upright before it rebounded to safety.

Berko skipper Jon Munday came forward and headed over from a Dan Jones cross before Chamberlain and Jones both fired shots over the bar.

A Morrissey shot and two from Bateman were also saved by the busy Ponting.

Berko brought on three substitutes as they pressed for more goals.

At the other end Tasker had to save a decent effort from Abarham Eze.

It was a comfortable victory in the end for the Comrades with Garry Jones again playing well in defence.

All of the top SSML Premier sides that played last Tuesday night also won so it was an important triumph for Berkhamsted.

Berko: Carl Tasker, Ollie Cox, Josh Chamberlain, Steve Hawes, Jon Munday, Garry Jones, Alex Campana, Dan Jones (Adam Mead), Matt Bateman (Stacey Field), AdielMannion, Morrissey (AshtonCampbell).

Subs not used: Max Farrelly and Sean Coughlan.

The Comrades need to keep winning to hold off teams around them who have games in hand.

