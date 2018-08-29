Hot-shots Levy hit six to reach FA Cup qualifying stages for a second time

Leverstock Green have reached the first qualifying round of the FA Cup for only the second time in their history after a magnificent 6-0 win at Harpenden Town in Saturday’s preliminary round tie.

Green put in a magnificent team display, reproducing the form they showed in pre-season and finally found their scoring boots.

The game was just a minute old when Leverstock opened the scoring. A push on Chris Blunden outside the box resulted in a free-kick which Jonathan Lacey floated towards the far post, where skipper Shane Wood came in to head past Carl Tasker in the Harpenden goal.

The second goal arrived in the 27th minute, with a move started by Blunden, whose pass set Lacey away down the left to send over a cross which Alex Witham side-footed home from close range.

Leverstock made it 3-0 before the break. Harpenden defender Taylor Blake received the ball on the edge of his box but couldn’t control it, allowing Witham to snatch the ball and fire home a great strike into the corner of the net.

In the 55th minute Reynaldo Carbon played in Lacey, whose square pass found Mark Smith, who hit a superb shot from 25 yards that flew into the top corner for a 4-0 lead.

The fifth came in the 70th minute as Lacey hit a shot which deflected to Wood, who neatly headed home for his second of the tie.

Lacey provided his fifth assist of the day on 87 minutes when he set up Blunden to finally shoot home his first goal of the game.

This Saturday Green host Unite MK in the league.