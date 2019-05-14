History boys win national football title for first time

Berkhamsted Prep School have won the ISFA U11s seven-a-side national football finals.

A large crowd and 18 of the best teams from the independent schools sector enjoyed an actioned-packed day at St George’s Park, the FA’s national centre, last Tuesday.

The side made history by becoming Berkhamsted Prep’s first ever national football champions.

Captain Theo, an outstanding leader on the pitch, said: “We are so happy! Everyone played so well and we put in a great team performance over the day.”

The boys won all five matches in a competitive group C to progress to the knockout stages, then won in all three rounds to lift the trophy as an unbeaten team.

The contributions of all nine boys in the squad was invaluable. Federico and Rocco, key members in midfield and attack, said: “We worked well as a team, our passing was excellent and we took our chances in every game.”

After a 2-0 result against Radlett in the semi-final, the U11s met Castle Court School, Dorest, in the final. The showpiece match proved to be a thriller. Both teams played attacking football and there was plenty of goalmouth action.

In the end a single goal separated the teams and it was Berkhamsted who maintained their outstanding form, to be crowned national champions.

Former West Ham and Nottingham Forest striker Marlon Harewood presented the team with their medals.