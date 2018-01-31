Half-term camps for youngsters to learn skills and try for prizes

ProFormance Global is holding training programmes at the Sportspace pitches at Longdean in Hemel and Berkhamsted during the half-term holidays.

The football courses will run between 10am-3pm from Monday, February 12, until Friday, February 16.

There is also an optional extended hours service between 8.30am and 4.30pm each day.

The courses, which are designed for five- to 12-year-old boys and girls, are based on technical skills and having fun while learning.

They welcomes youngsters of all abilities.

Each day will include reaction games, skills, technique training, fun games, matches and tournaments.

All players who attend the full course will receive a medal and there will be lots of other prizes to aim for. To book, visit www.proformanceglo bal.com/holidaycamp.