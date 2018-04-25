Green get an overdue three points while Tring draw again in busy week

After a run of five league games without a win, Leverstock Green got back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over St Margaretsbury in Saturday’s league game at Pancake Lane.

David Lawrence opened the scoring and Reece Cameron added two great goals in the second half as Leverstock Green enjoyed themselves.

Meanwhile, Levy reached the final of the St Mary’s Cup with a 2-0 win at Oxhey Jets in Tuesday night’s semi-final.

The goals came from Shane Wood and a Cameron penalty.

Tring Athletic drew 1- 1 at home against Edgware Town on Saturday.

It was Athletic’s fourth game in a week in which they have won one and drawn the remaining three.

They now have only two league games left, both away, and a St Mary’s Cup semi-final against local rivals Berkhamsted, which is also away.

Conditions were difficult on Saturday, the pitch was hard, with the ball bouncing higher than usual.

Athletic were the first to create a chance ,Chris Vardy rattling the crossbar from around 30 yards out.

Athletic picked up another injury with the impressive Jack Sunderland having to go off with a nasty ankle injury, Jack Read coming on to replace him in the 25th minute. Just two minutes later, and with his first touch, Read opened the scoring following a pinpoint cross by George Carbery.

The lead was not to last long as Edgware equalised through Steven Benavides in the 34th minute following a lack of concentration at the back.