Green Army extend their lead at the top to six points

Two goals in each half without reply gave league leaders Bovingdon another good victory against Broadfields at Green Lane to make it 10 wins from 10 at home in the league this season.

Bovingdon, like their previous game against Knebworth, were straight in attack mode and had the lead as early as the second minute through Stefan Bailey, grabbing his sixth of the campaign.

Broadfields had their moments without really troubling Bovingdon’s Tom Blackman in goal.

On the half-hour Bovingdon doubled their lead.

Great play from assistant manager Louis Austin, making a rare start for the Green Army, set up wide man Courtney Massay to volley home his 10th goal in the past 11 games.

The second-half continued in much the same vein and two excellent goals put the game to bed. Skipper Matt Standen volleyed in from inside the six-yard box after an assist from Massay and Will Summerfield rounded off proceedings with a marvellous individual effort.

Boss Lee Bircham said: “Again this was a really pleasing day for us. The pitch was touch and go but the groundsmen did a very good job to get it on.”

The side are now top of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division by six points from Letchworth Garden City Eagles with the table-toppers also having two games in hand over their rivals.