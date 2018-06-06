Green announce new managerial duo to replace Dash while Berkhamsted get drawn against Hoddesdon in the cup

Leverstock Green have announced the appointment of Pete Waller and Mark Royal as their joint first -team managers.

Chairman Nick Christou said: “Their combined depth of experience and UEFA qualifications coupled with an established and impressive reputation now provides Leverstock Green with an excellent opportunity to develop and move forward.

“Once approached we had little hesitation in reaching a decision to appoint.

“Both Pete and Mark are highly focused, professional and possess an unrivalled attention to detail.

“The board would like to go on record in offering their full support of a mutual autonomy in a new era of football management at our club.”

Former boss Scott Dash resigned from his position as first-team manager of the club in early May.

The club thanked Dash for his hard work over the last five years at Pancake Lane, both as manager of the under-18s and for the last two seasons as first-team boss, where the club finished in 12th and seventh place in the SSML Premier Division. They also won the St Mary’s Cup this season.

The first cup draw for the upcoming football season has been made and Berkhamsted will be at home to Hoddesdon Town in the pre-season first round.

Last season Berko beat Hoddesdon twice in the league, but lost on penalties to them in a league cup.

This season the sides are in different leagues, with Berko winning promotion to the Southern League East, while The FA moved Hoddesdon sideways into the Essex Senior League.

If they overcome Hoddesdon, Berko would travel to Harpenden Town or Hadley in the quarter final.

The club also announced this week that they are expanded their youth ranks by adding three more teams for the coming season.

They will be at under-15s, under-16s and under-18s level. This completes the youth pathway into adult football through the existing development side in the Spartan South Midlands League and onto the first team.

The Comrades said it makes them the only local club offering such an elite pathway across all these age groups.

There will be open trials for all of the new youth teams.