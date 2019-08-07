Goalless draw in Leverstock Green home opener

Leverstock Green are still waiting for their first league goal of the season, but do have a point on the board after a goalless draw against newly-promoted Broadfields United at Pancake Lane last night (Tuesday).

The visitors had the game’s first effort on goal inside 30 seconds when Rex Kimona hit a decent shot just over the bar.

Levy went even closer in the third minute as John Smith struck a shot from just outside the box which flew inches over the bar.

There were few other chances in an evenly-contested first-half, however, on 33 minutes a mistake in the Green defence left Dene Gardner – one of a number of ex-Levy players in the Broadfields line-up – clean through on goal, but he slipped his shot wide of Carl Tasker’s net.

Kimona had another effort on goal in the 41st minute which also went wide.

In the second period, The Green had a decent claim for a penalty on 62 minutes when Luke Peerless appeared to be barged over inside the box, but the referee was unmoved.

Four minutes’ later the hosts had a good chance when Frankie Jowle intercepted a loose pass across the Broadfield defence and had a clear shot at goal, but he hit it straight at keeper Matt Faley.

Tasker made his best save of the night in the 72nd minute, sticking out his right boot to keep out a low shot from Kimona.

Two minutes’ later Broadfields had their own penalty shout for what looked like a hand ball in the box following a corner, but again nothing was given.

Leverstock won a free-kick not long afterwards, but Peerless hit his shot from a dangerous position into the wall, likewise from a second effort on the rebound.

There was another set-piece soon after which Jowle swung into the box, but Dan Weeks headed over the bar from a good position.

The home side had a great opportunity for a late winner in the 87th minute when new signing Stephen Dodd connected with a low cross inside the six-yard box, but he was unable to get enough of a touch to divert it into the net.

Strangely for a game played in a good spirit, both sides ended up with ten men as the clock ticked into stoppage time.

Firstly there was a sin-binning for Broadfields substitute Charlie Barton after a throw-in was delayed and then there was a straight red card for Jowle.

It looked to be a harsh decision as both Jowle and Damion Cruickshank went hard into what looked like a 50/50 challenge, but the referee’s verdict was that Jowle went in two-footed.

There was little to choose between the sides so a draw was a fair result.

Leverstock, who narrowly avoided the drop last term, will now turn their attention to the FA Cup for this Saturday’s extra-preliminary round home tie against Hellenic League Premier Division outfit Ardley United.