Gadds start the year with an emphatic victory over fellow strugglers Kings

The year couldn’t have started much better for Little Gaddesden as they well and truly put fellow West Herts Youth League under-15s strugglers Kings Langley Lions to the sword in a 6-1 victory.

Both sides had speculative shots early in the match but the breakthrough came when Gadds’ Luke Wilson outpaced the Lions defence and deftly chipped into the six-yard box for man of the match Josh Harrison to coolly slot the ball home.

Soon after, he was celebrating his brace with a stunning strike to make it 2-0.

Some sublime footwork from midfielder Ted Holland created an opening which he took full advantage of and left the Lions’ keeper flailing at thin air for Gadds’ third and the home side were cruising going into the break.

The second-half provided more of the same as the visitors had little answer to the all-round endeavour and skill of the hosts.

Gadds’ Elliot Gibson had a solid performance in midfield while Rob Allen and Harry Rigden swept up everything thrown at them.

Will Green latched onto a wide-angled pass and rounded the Lions defenders before sublimely finishing from an impossible angle to stretch Gadds’ lead to 4-0.

Kings tried to make a fist of it, only for Gadds to show no remorse and put the game beyond any real doubt when some wonderful team build-up left Harrison a tap in for a well-deserved hat-trick.

A lapse in concentration allowed the away side a rare shot on target for a consolation goal.

A clearance then found Wilson on the edge of the box who in struck the ball with enough venom to beat the goalie to make it 6-1.