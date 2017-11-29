Gadd depart Senior Cup after a thrilling tie ends in penalty shoot-out drama

Little Gaddesden exited the West Herts U15s Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage when losing a tight match 9-8 on penalties to Aston Clinton Colts after it finished 5-5 following extra time.

A bitterly cold but bright morning saw Colts make the early running and went 1-0 up with Gadd still not in their stride.

The lead was short-lived as hosts Gadd regained a little composure and had a spell of 15 minutes where they dominated possession which brought two fine goals. The first came from the cultured boot of elegant midfielder Will Green, whose pace and direction was too much for the Colts’ keeper. The second came via striker Luke Wilson who split the defence with his pace and hit the ball home.

Colts hit back before half-time and Gadd knew they were in for a tough morning. Soon after the restart, Colts went ahead and edged the lion’s share of dominance but failing to put away chances.

With minutes ticking away industrious Josh Harrison levelled with a stunning strike that’s becoming his trademark.

The tie was finely balanced with chances going begging at either end.

Extra time brought more drama as within minutes Colts scored twice to look like they were definitely going through.

But Gadd dug deep to go on the offensive and strikes from Wilson and Harrison made it 5-5.

Penalties seemed to go on forever but in the end the visitors were celebrating after their keeper saved a sudden-death battle between the two netminders.

Gadd’s Alfie King won the man of the match award for his work rate and versatility.