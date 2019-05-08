Fresh start for Tudors as new boss Moore is appointed

Hemel Hempstead Town have acted quickly to install a new management team after the dismal second-half of the term under now-ex-boss Joe Deeney.

Just a week after the 2018/19 season came to an end, the club announced over the weekend that Deeney would be leaving Vauxhall Road by mutual consent.

Hemel are replacing Deeney with the former Concord Rangers management team of Sammy Moore and Jack Midson.

Under former Oxford City assistant manager Deeney, Hemel finished in 16th place in the National League South, just a season after Hemel made the play-offs.

Not all of that can be put on Deeney as he took over the club in late October with Hemel already in 16th place in the table.

He was brought in after former long-time manager Dean Brennan and his assistant Stuart Maynard departed for big-spending Billericay Town.

Their time at the trigger-happy National League South club lasted less than four months before he ended up at Southern League Division One Central side Dunstable Town, who ended up finishing bottom and being relegated.

Deeney started well at Vauxhall Road, with four wins in his first six games but the end to the season was a particularly dispiriting one for Tudors fans as the side won only three times in the league from the end of January.

In their last 17 games in the National League South, they won three, lost nine and drew five, including a humiliating 2-0 defeat at home to the league’s bottom side Weston-super-Mare on the final home match of the season.

In all competitions under Deeney, Hemel won 14, lost 16 and drew 10.

The former Concord Rangers management pair of Moore and Midson have now agreed a deal with the club to take charge immediately, Hemel announced over the Bank Holiday weekend.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Hemel said: “Sammy will assume the role of manager, with Jack taking the role of player/assistant manager.

“Tudors fans will remember Jack from his time at the club back in 2004 when he was on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge.

“The duo got Concord to the play-offs in their first season at step two, having had a good season previously whilst at Leatherhead.

“Sammy and Jack take over from Joe Deeney who has departed the club by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Joe for his work and dedication whilst at the club.

“Joe came in at a difficult time and stabilised the club, giving 100 per cent.

“Everyone wishes him the very best for the future.”

In their debut season in the National League South with Concord this past term, boss Moore guided the Canvey Island outfit to an impressive sixth-place place finish and a play-off spot, but due to the club failing to meet ground-size requirements they were barred from playing in the play-offs by football chiefs.

Four days’ later, it was announced that the 31-year-old Moore had stepped down from his role due to ‘ongoing personal problems’.

While managing Concord, Moore’s side won 22, drew 13 and lost 11 games.

Before moving to Concord, Moore had impressed at Isthmian Premier Division club Leatherhead in 2017, where his side won 30, drew eight and lost 17.

As a player, the midfielder enjoyed spells at Chelsea, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town in their youth systems, before enjoying a 13-year professional career with eight clubs, including at AFC Wimbledon while in League Two, Dover Athletic, Leyton Orient and a loan spell at Brentford in League Two while on loan in 2007/08.

Striker Midson has been with Moore since their time at Leatherhead and is in the midst of a 19-year playing career, which has included stops at Arlesey Town, Bishop’s Stortford, Histon, Oxford United and AFC Wimbledon.

He had a 12-match loan spell at Hemel during the 2004/05 season, where he scored twice.