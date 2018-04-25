Flaunden win Senior Cup for first time in club’s history

Flaunden won the League Senior Cup for the first time in their history on Sunday at Vauxhall Road, beating The Gade 3-1, writes Paul Fidler.

After the disappointment of narrowly missing out on wining the County Cup two weeks earlier they were determined not to let lightening strike twice.

With the sun beating down and an immaculate pitch, it was a great surface to play passing football on.

It was The Gade who first managed to string some passes together and forced Flaunden keeper Charlie Hoskins into a great save, tipping the ball over the bar.

This was a wake-up call for Flaunden and from a corner the ball was laid-off by George Loosely to Al Thompson who rifled the ball into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

With Flaunden in the ascendancy it didn’t take long for them to make it 2-0. Some great work from Luke Marsh set up Loosely and at the second time of asking he beat the keeper with a neat finish.

The Gade looked shell shocked. It was soon 3-0 with Thompson playing a De Bruyne-like pass through to the speedy James Towell who finished with aplomb.

The second half began at a frantic pace with The Gade really pressing to try and get a goal back but the Flaunden defence, marshalled by skipper Joe Welton held firm.

Gade got a consolation in the 90th minute via a penalty.

Man of the match honours went to Flaunden’s Ben Davis.

Flaunden squad: Hoskins, Davis, Dean, Welton, Fahy, Thompson, L Marsh, L Franklin, A Marsh, Loosely, Towell, Anthony, Moulster, Maloney, Bateman, T Franklin, M Canham, AM Fidler.