Familiar names return for Kings as they gear up for the upcoming season

King Langley are getting ready for the start of the new BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central campaign, which kicks off in ten days’ time.

Over the past few weeks the club have been confirming their playing squad for the upcoming season, with a number of familiar faces committing to another season under new boss Dean Barker.

The new manager enjoyed success in charge of Wingate & Finchley’s under-23s and followed it up with successful spells at senior level with both Northwood and Welwyn Garden City.

He has replaced Steve Conroy , who departed in May after disagreeing over the budget for the first-team.

He drove Kings to a tenth-placed finish last term.

Kings’ season gets under way on Saturday, August 10, with a trip to Nuneaton Borough.

They wrap-up their pre-season preparations this Saturday when they visit Southern League Division One Central outfit Barton Rovers.

Among the players returning from last season are Gary Connolly, Lewis Putman, Josh Coldicott-Stevens and Dean Hitchcock.

Stevie Ward, Callum Adebiyi, Louie Collier, Jorell Johnson and Mitchell Weiss are also returning as contracted players.

But the club have also brought in new faces in the form of Max Hercules, Ryan Schmid, Kieran Turner and Roddy Collins.

However, keeper Alex Tokarczyk has left the club to join Walton Casuals.

Jacob Cook has departed for Wealdstone, while Connor Smith has also gone back to Wealdstone after his loan spell at Kings expired.