Falcons swoop to earn a place in League Cup semi-final on Sunday

Tring Tornadoes U13s Falcons advanced to the semi-final of the League Cup after defeating Penn & Tylers 8-2 on Sunday.

The freezing temperatures finally gave way to warmth at Hazlemere for this quarter-final clash.

But Tring had to adapt to the poor pitch conditions, with strict instructions from coach Michael Churchill to use the wings.

A few months ago it was a different tale with Penn the victors 3-2 in the league, so the Falcons knew they had to be on their game.

And Penn took an early lead from a counter-attack. Tring fought back and levelled just two minutes later through Harry Peterson.

Riely Churchill cracked the net for the Falcons 10 minutes later with a Beckham-style free-kick for a 2-1 lead.

Alex Bailey made it 3-1 after the Penn keeper had made a great save from a Lewis Whicker strike.

The rapidly deteriorating pitch couldn’t even stop Tring, and after a lovely spell of football from Jimmy Doherty, Whicker and Dan Peterlechner, they earned a penalty after Peterlechner was dramatically felled. Harry Peterson converted the spot-kick for a 4-1 lead.

Peterson earned his hat-trick to make it 5-1 just before half-time.

Just a minute after the re-start a sixth goal came from the head of Churchill from a Whicker corner.

Doherty claimed his first goal of the season with a superb header from a Churchill corner to put his side 7-1 in front.

Penn added another consolation effort but goal machine Peterson then netted his fourth and the team’s eighth to earn Falcons’ place hosting Bedgrove this Sunday in the semi-final.