Falcons swoop to earn a place in League Cup final

Tring under-11s Falcons have battled their way through to the League Cup final after defeating Bedgrove Dynamos 3-2 in the semi-final on Sunday.

The game started quickly with Tring’s Alex Bailey having a good effort on target saved after just two minutes.

Seven minutes later Bailey went one better and made sure this time, netting to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Although Falcons held the lead, it was an entertaining end-to-end game with decent opportunities for both sides.

In the 29th minute Bailey struck again to give Tring a 2-0 cushion at half-time.

In the second period Bedgrove found their feet in the game and reduced the arrears to make it 2-1 after just four minutes of the re-start.

Dynamos’ heads were lifted as they were suddenly back in this semi-final tie.

It was a scrappier second-half with both teams battling hard.

Bedgrove then scored again to level the scores at 2-2.

The game looked like it was heading for penalties but Tring managed to put the tie to bed when Bailey concluded his hat-trick for a 3-2 victory.

Falcons boss Michael Churchill was more pleased with the result than the performance on Sunday but he will now be working hard with the team to ensure they have a good shot to win the final against Thames Valley Youth.

The side also have a few games remaining in the league, where they are riding high, with a chance to earn a league and cup double.