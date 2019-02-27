Falcons battle hard to fight back and secure a win

Tring Tornadoes Falcons under-14s had to dig deep to secure a 3-2 win over Explorers FC Reds at the weekend.

Tring, who had a few boys injured, went 1-0 down on 10 minutes and then lost Jamie Lorimer to a knock, meaning they were down to 10 men.

The boys showed great teamwork and resolve to level at 1-1 through Luke Elson.

But after a sloppy goal kick from Tring, Explorers re-took the lead.

Lorimer was fit enough to return after the break but Reds almost added a third but for a goal-line clearance from Lewis Whicker.

Harley Thomas and Luke Elson then managed to bag a goal each to give Tring the victory.