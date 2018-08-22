Dunstan’s brace secures a late dramatic win for Athletic at in-form Green

With just a few minutes of normal time left, Tring Athletic seemed to be heading for their first league defeat of the new season but Luke Dunstan came to the rescue with two late goals to snatch a 4-3 win at Crawley Green.

Tring’s hosts had started their season in style, winning their opening three games and scoring 12 goals .

Athletic scored first in the 18th minute when skipper Sam Joliffe and Chris Vardy set up Ashton Campbell from close range.

Very little had been seen of the home attack but they equalised in the 27th minute in fortunate circumstances when an intended cross from Mark Bunker sailed over keeper Andrew McIntosh’s head and found the net.

This spurred on the hosts and with half-time looming the Athletic defence failed to deal with a cross, allowing Brandon Carney to give Green a 2-1 lead.

Athletic failed to convert some good chances early in the second period and fell 3-1 behind when Aaron Morgan netted in the 55th minute.

Athletic made it 2-3 within three minutes when Kieran Turner converted a penalty.

Athletic piled forward and with two minutes left they punctured the Green defence when Carl Mensah headed a corner goalwards and Dunstan was on hand to volley it home.

More joy followed a minute into added time when Mensah’s shot was not held by the hosts’ keeper and Dunstan snaffled the loose ball home to make it 4-3.

Athletic boss manager Ian Richardson was delighted at the never-say-die attitude of his players to keep going to the end. Tring’s next game is at home to London Tigers this Saturday.