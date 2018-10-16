Double from Blunden helps Green to an FA Vase win

Leverstock Green advanced to the second round of the FA Vase after a comfortable 3-0 win against Essex Senior League side Sawbridgeworth Town in Saturday’s first-round tie at Pancake Lane.

In the next round, to be played on November 3, Levy will play the winners of a replay between Enfield and Little Oakley.

It was largely a one-sided affair on Saturday with Green dominating from start to finish, and they could have had added even more goals.

The win was despite a spate of , which is testament the depth of the Leverstock squad.

Chris Blunden netted in the 29th minute after good play from Luke Preedy.

Four minutes’ later the lead was doubled. A cross from Luke Nugent drifted to the far side of the penalty area, where Preedy squared it back in for Blunden, who blasted home a shot from six yards out, despite the close attention of a Sawbridgeworth defender.

Leverstock increased the advantage to 3-0 ten minutes into the second period after a superb cross from Casey Linsell was met with a header from Jordan Goode.

Levy were due to host Oxhey Jets in the first round of the Herts Senior Cup last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press. They then entertain London Tigers in the league this Saturday.