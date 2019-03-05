Cup final beckons for Kings Ladies after 4-1 win

Kings Langley Ladies under-18s booked their place in the final of the League Cup after sweeping aside Watford Ladies Under-18s 4-1 at the weekend.

In what was their first match for five weeks due to poor weather, Kings got off to a good start with Izzy Marston netting on 10 minutes.

Chloe Underwood made it 2-0, before Watford converted a penalty just before half-time.

But Kings’ Mikhela Treon bagged a brace in the second period to give Langley a comfortable 4-1 victory.

They will play Pro Direct Academy in the final.