Comrades will compete in Herts Charity Cup this term

The first cup draw ahead of the new season was released last week, with Berkhamsted FC earning the honour of being the only step-four side to make the Herts Charity Cup competition.

The eight-team contest goes straight into a quarter-finals scenario, with The Comrades being drawn at home against Southern League Premier Division Central outfit Hitchin Town.

In one of the other highlights of the draw, National League South sides and local derby rivals Hemel Hempstead Town and St Albans City will do battle at Vauxhall Road.

Royston Town will entertain Kings Langley, while Potters Bar Town will host Cheshunt.

The dates for the cup clashes are still to be arranged.

Berko are the only step-four side in the competition, with all the other teams coming from higher divisions in the non-league pyramid.

A high league placing of sixth spot last season in the Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central – just outside the playoffs by three points to step three – earned Berko promotion from the Herts Charity Shield competition, where Berko were the beaten finalists last term.

Meanwhile, Berkhamsted are looking for newcomers to manage and coach their development side for the 2019/20 season in the Herts County League.

The development squad is open to all ages and sits between the club’s youth set-up and the first team.

Football chiefs at The FA released the step-seven league allocations last week and Berko’s development side have been allocated to the Herts County Premier Division.

That means the side will be operating just three steps below the non-league pyramid from their first XI.

The team will be using the club’s Broadwater facilities on Saturdays when the first team are playing on the road.

Half of the grounds in the division have floodlights and the majority of sides are first teams, so it will provide a good test for the Berko development squad.

Their opponents for the coming season will be as follows:

Belstone, Broadfield, Bush Hill Rangers, Chipperfield Corinthians, Cockfosters reserves, Colney Heath development, Cuffley, Hatfield, Hoddesdon Town reserves, Knebworth, Letchworth Garden City Eagles, Oxhey Jets reserves, Royston Town development, Sandridge, Ware and Weston.

As an adult charter-standard club, a qualified coach is required to lead the team.

Those interested in the role can apply by contacting the club’s vice-chairman Benny Mitchell by phoning 07973 863 815.