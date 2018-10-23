Coaching camps for youngsters in half-term break

ProFormance Global is holding coaching at Potten End Primary School this Monday until Friday, November 2, from 10am-3pm each day.

Extended hours are also available from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day.

The courses are aimed at five to 13-year-olds boys and girls. For more details or to book, phone 01442 938 475.

The sessions are based on technical skills and having fun while learning, and the courses welcome those of all ability levels.

Each day players will take part in warm-ups, reaction games, skills and technique training and fun games, as well as matches and tournaments.

All players who attend the full course will receive a medal and there will be lots of other prizes up for grabs, including the coveted Player of the Week trophy.

The course is available from less than £20 a day, with extended hours available from £5 per session.

Children can attend from one day to the full five days.

More details are also available on the website at www.proformanceglobal.com/holidaycamp.