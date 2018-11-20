Campbell brace helps Athletic to maintain their hold on league’s top spot

Tring Athletic maintained their grip on top spot in the SSML Premier Division table after a fine 3-0 away win at London Colney on Saturday.

After a few chances for either side, Athletic’s Mark Riddick headed just over the bar in the 31st minute from a Chris Mason cross. Riddick was not to be denied, however, and a minute later he powered a header into the net from an Elliott Goward corner to put Tring 1-0 ahead.

Play then became a bit disjointed, with both sides guilty of giving the ball away and conceding fouls as half-time arrived.

Colney nearly equalised at the start of the second-half when Joe Reynolds found himself in acres of space, he struck a shot from distance but Tring keeper Patrick Sinfield managed to push it around the post.

In the 65th minute Athletic scored a vital second goal. Kieron Turner, with the ball at his feet, took on defenders to the left of the box before playing the ball across goal to the unmarked Ashton Campbell, who had the simplest of chances to tap home for a 2-0 edge.

With 20 minutes left Tring sealed the game. The hosts conceded a free-kick, the ball was sent crossfield to Turner, who in turn passed to Campbell, who stepped round a defender and shot towards goal. It took a slight deflection but not enough to prevent the ball from entering the goal.

The victory sees Tring one point ahead of Biggleswade FC in the league table but their title rivals have a game in hand.

Athletic were due to face the other Biggleswade in the league last night (Tuesday), the 10th-placed Biggleswade United.

They then host bottom-but-two side Wembley at Cow Lane this Saturday, also in the league.