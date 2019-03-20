BSFL scores and scorers

The latest local football news.
The latest results in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League.

BSFL Intermediate Cup semis:

Leverstock Green Athletic 5 (Jack Samuels, 2, Ash Addison, Kieran Lanchberry, Jordan Frederick) Woodhall Wanderers 2.

Pioneer 1 (Charlie Brooks, penalty) GB Precision 1 (Ryan Knapp, penalty).

GB Precision win 5-4 on pens.

Chesham & District Charity Cup semi-final:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Lee Richards, Sonny French) Maclay 3 (Luke Lincoln, 2, Saif Hijjawi).

BSFL Premier Division:

Aylesbury Flooring 3 (Alex Kederswki, 2, Ty Deacon) Gossoms End 1 (Sonny Norman).

Gossoms End 2 (Tom Parkinson, George Living) Aylesbury Flooring 6 (Ty Deacon, 2, Ashley Clarke, Alex Kederswki, Alex Little, Archie Harrison).

Chalfont Saints 1 (Gavin Robson) Flaunden 3 (Matt Bateman, 2, Matt Dean).

BSFL Division One:

Box Athletic 1 (Aaron Hebborn) Boxmoor 1 (Owen Wartnaby).

Potten End Sunday 6 (Aaron Lewis, 4, Tom Whiddett, Alfie Mullan) Jam United 1 (own goal).

BSFL Division Two:

Adeyfield Tudors 7 (Lewis Wornham, 3, Tommy Porter, 2, Ryan Cole, Liam Brunt) Black Horse 0.

Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Matt Bunce, Allan Arthur, Jonjo Hurley) The Goat 3 (unknown scorers).

Chesham Athletic 1 (Dale Smith) The Midland 4 (Andy Smith, James French, Ryan Chichester, Brad Willoughby).

Hemel Harriers 0 Old Amersham 2 (Bradley Lodge, Marcus Furneaux-Harris).

Queens Head 2 (Scott Porter, Ross Handley) Old Bellgate 3 (Tom Robinson, Jordan Rodgers, Stephen Kilner).