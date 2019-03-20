BSFL scores and scorers

The latest results in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League.
BSFL Intermediate Cup semis:
Leverstock Green Athletic 5 (Jack Samuels, 2, Ash Addison, Kieran Lanchberry, Jordan Frederick) Woodhall Wanderers 2.
Pioneer 1 (Charlie Brooks, penalty) GB Precision 1 (Ryan Knapp, penalty).
GB Precision win 5-4 on pens.
Chesham & District Charity Cup semi-final:
Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Lee Richards, Sonny French) Maclay 3 (Luke Lincoln, 2, Saif Hijjawi).
BSFL Premier Division:
Aylesbury Flooring 3 (Alex Kederswki, 2, Ty Deacon) Gossoms End 1 (Sonny Norman).
Gossoms End 2 (Tom Parkinson, George Living) Aylesbury Flooring 6 (Ty Deacon, 2, Ashley Clarke, Alex Kederswki, Alex Little, Archie Harrison).
Chalfont Saints 1 (Gavin Robson) Flaunden 3 (Matt Bateman, 2, Matt Dean).
BSFL Division One:
Box Athletic 1 (Aaron Hebborn) Boxmoor 1 (Owen Wartnaby).
Potten End Sunday 6 (Aaron Lewis, 4, Tom Whiddett, Alfie Mullan) Jam United 1 (own goal).
BSFL Division Two:
Adeyfield Tudors 7 (Lewis Wornham, 3, Tommy Porter, 2, Ryan Cole, Liam Brunt) Black Horse 0.
Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Matt Bunce, Allan Arthur, Jonjo Hurley) The Goat 3 (unknown scorers).
Chesham Athletic 1 (Dale Smith) The Midland 4 (Andy Smith, James French, Ryan Chichester, Brad Willoughby).
Hemel Harriers 0 Old Amersham 2 (Bradley Lodge, Marcus Furneaux-Harris).
Queens Head 2 (Scott Porter, Ross Handley) Old Bellgate 3 (Tom Robinson, Jordan Rodgers, Stephen Kilner).