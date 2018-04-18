Bovingdon rebound to score three late goals in exciting derby win

Form often goes out of the window in local derbies, and that proved to be the case on Saturday when leaders Bovingdon beat Chipperfield 3-2 in a cracking game of football.

Hosts Bovingdon started brightly but missed a lot of chances and Chipperfield capitalised with a goal against the run of play in the 36th minute from Adrian Abramhams.

Bovingdon flew out the blocks in the second period and got into some wonderful positions but the final ball eluded them.

On 56 minutes Chipperfield extended their lead after a counter attack when Abraham beat Bovingdon’s young keeper Harrison Rodgers in a one-on-one. Bovingdon boss Lee Bircham made substitutions and changed the formation which galvanized his side but with ten minutes left both sides were reduced to ten men.

Bovingdon kept going for it and finally got their reward in the 82nd minute when sub Lewis Pritchard rose well to head in a terrific Courtney Massay cross.

Matt Standen then blasted the ball into the top corner from a tight angle to make it 2-2.

And it was Bovingdon who took all three points in the 95th minute. Sub Luis Fernandes played in Standen 25 yards out and his low drive found the bottom corner.