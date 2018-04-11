Bovingdon hit nine to shore up their grip at the top of the league

Herts Senior County League Premier leaders Bovingdon continued their impressive run on Saturday with an outstanding 9-0 win over Knebworth.

Bovingdon took the lead inside the first minute, Martin Standen scoring his first for the club from a Courtney Massay delivery.

Bovingdon doubled the lead on 15 minutes via skipper Matt Standen from another Massay assist.

Connor Deadman made it 3-0 on 19 minutes with a neat, low finish from just outside the box.

Prolific midfielder Will Summerfield made it 4-0 on 38 minutes with his 16th goal this term.

The second-half saw Bovingdon again score inside the first minute, Massay netting after unselfish work from Matt Standen.

The ever-reliable Ben Davis finished of another Standen move to make it 6-0 on the hour mark.

Massay made it seven on 65 minutes with Standen again supplying the cross.

Massay grabbed his first hat-trick for the club shortly after to take his personal tally to 15 in 17 games since arriving from Dunstable.

Young Dara Dada finished the scoring on 82 minutes with a lovely finish into the top corner from 20 yards.