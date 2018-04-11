Bovingdon hit nine to shore up their grip at the top of the league

Courtney Massay was on target for Bovingdon again.
Herts Senior County League Premier leaders Bovingdon continued their impressive run on Saturday with an outstanding 9-0 win over Knebworth.

Bovingdon took the lead inside the first minute, Martin Standen scoring his first for the club from a Courtney Massay delivery.

Bovingdon doubled the lead on 15 minutes via skipper Matt Standen from another Massay assist.

Connor Deadman made it 3-0 on 19 minutes with a neat, low finish from just outside the box.

Prolific midfielder Will Summerfield made it 4-0 on 38 minutes with his  16th goal this term.

The second-half saw Bovingdon again score inside the first minute, Massay netting after unselfish work from Matt Standen.

The ever-reliable Ben Davis finished of another Standen move to make it 6-0 on the hour mark.

Massay made it seven on 65 minutes with Standen again supplying the cross.

Massay grabbed his first hat-trick for the club shortly after to take his personal tally to 15 in 17 games since arriving from Dunstable.

Young Dara Dada finished the scoring on 82 minutes with a lovely finish into the top corner from 20 yards.