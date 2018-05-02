Bovingdon are league champions and now await a decision from the league

Bovingdon clinched the Herts Senior County League Premier title for the first time in the club’s history at the weekend after a 4-3 win over Bushey Sports.

The club is now awaiting the league’s annual meeting to decide their fate for the following season.

As the Green Army have no floodlights yet they only have two options – stay in the county league for another term or join the South Midlands League at the Division Two level. The latter option is the club’s preferred choice and they now have their fingers crossed that this will be accepted.

To clinch the crown on Saturday, Bovingdon needed a win and for Belstone to drop points away at Standon & Puckeridge.

Bovingdon held up their end of the bargain while Belstone drew 1-1.

It didn’t look that way early on when Bushey flew out of the traps and scored a top-corner belter after just two minutes and added to their lead 17 minutes later when a cross from the right was met by a powerful header from the Bushey striker.

But Bovingdon have proved all season long that they are not an easy nut to crack and they pulled a goal back on 36 minutes via Jamie Eames’ well-taken volley from a Cameron Brooks cross.

The scores were then level four minutes later when Eames curled in a delicious strike from 25 yards which the Bushey keeper could only get a finger to.

Bovingdon then struck again right before half-time, a fantastic break and slick passing led to prolific winger Courtney Massay firing into the roof of the net to give a 3-2 lead.

But the opening half’s drama still wasn’t done and Bushey equalised in the third minute of stoppage time when a Bushey winger nailed another top-class strike into the top corner which gave Bovingdon’s keeper Tom Blackman no chance.

The second-half was nowhere near as open but it was Bovingdon asking most of the attacking questions while Bushey’s quick strike-force always looked dangerous on the break.

Finally, after 67 minutes Bovingdon got the breakthrough they needed and it was midfield talisman Stefan Bailey who scored the winner for the second time in a week.

Bovingdon managed to see out the game before awaiting results from elsewhere.

Bovingdon boss Lee Bircham said afterwards: “We are absolutely delighted to finally do it.

“To be leading the league from pretty much day one to now is great, but it was tough when you know everyone is chasing you, just waiting for you to slip up.

“But our points tally has been superb.

“I can’t describe how proud I am of this group of players.

“We have the right mix in that changing room from all different backgrounds and areas. I know it’s an old cliché but they have really become mates in there and that’s lovely to see.

“We certainly haven’t had it all our own way and I’ve lost count of the amount of times we’ve had to come back after falling behind.”