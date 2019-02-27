Big changes for Levy after loss to bottom club Stotfold

Leverstock Green announced a managerial change this week following their 1-0 loss to bottom side Stotfold on Saturday.

The club said on Monday: “After an officers’ meeting this morning, the following can now be announced.

“The first-team manager is now Matt Harding, promoted from the reserves. Andrew Parker has taken over management of the reserves.

“The new interim chairman is Graham Smart, at least until the next AGM.”

The big changes came after Levy’s loss at the weekend in a game that saw three players sent off.

Green had hoped a visit from the bottom club Stotfold would enable them to add to their points tally, but it proved not to be as a goal 15 minutes from time was enough for the lowly visitors to claim all three points.

On the balance of play and number of chances created, Stotfold deserved their win.

Three players were shown red cards as tempers boiled over in the last few minutes.

In the last minute of the 90, Levy were reduced to ten men. Mark Smith had already been booked for an earlier foul and an incident at a free-kick saw him shown a second yellow and a red card.

In the last of the scheduled five minutes of stoppage time Leverstock had another free-kick, which was floated into the box, but Stotfold keeper Tyla Dez Dickinson did well to claim the ball.

But there were some afters and two red cards were shown for violent conduct, firstly to Stotfold’s George Ezekiel, and then to Green’s Luke Preedy.

After Saturday’s disappointing result, which finds Levy in 16th place in the SSML Premier table, the side now face a tough run of games, with two of the next three against title favourites Biggleswade FC. The first of those was due to take place at Levy’s Pancake Lane ground last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press. They then host Biggleswade United this Saturday.