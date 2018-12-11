Berko slip up at home to Yaxley but remain in the top-five playoff positions

Berkhamsted FC retained fourth place in the Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central table despite a 2-1 reverse at home against bottom-five side Yaxley on Saturday.

It was a tight game at Broadwater and Berko were punished for failing to take their chances.

Oran Swales returned after being cup-tied and Liam McCrohan had recovered from his groin strain to return to the Berko starting line-up along with Jonathan Lacey.

The opening stages were uneventful until the visitors took the lead. Berko lost possession and the ball was worked to Dan Cotton on the left, who cut in to score from just inside the area.

Before the half-hour Berko levelled. Lacey teed himself up with a bicycle kick for a spectacular first goal for the club since signing from Leverstock Green.

Yaxley stopper Oliver Sutton pulled off a few good saves to keep out a low shot from Matt Bateman and another by Lacey.

In the second-half Berko’s Dan Jones hit a free-kick which caused a problem but the loose ball went over.

Jones supplied a cross for a Bateman header which was saved and a James Towell cross-shot went close as Berko put on the pressure.

Bateman had a chance for a winner but put it wide. Soon after the points were sealed for Yaxley when Tom Waumsley netted after a goal mouth scramble with 10 minutes left.

This Saturday Berko make the short trip to Chesham to play midtable Aylesbury United, who rent the ground.

Berko will then be away to top-six side Bedford Town next Tuesday, December 18.