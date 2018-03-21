Berko’s title bid still on track

Berkhamsted completed a league double over Wembley

on a pitch with all the lines brushed of snow on Saturday to keep their titles hopes on track.

The game was decided in the first half when the visitors Berko netted all three of their goals.

Matt Bateman and Sean Coughlan went close but it was Ashton Campbell who opened the scoring with a 12th minute shot past Przemyslaw Mierzwa in the Wembley goal.

He was a busy man keeping out shots from Bateman, skipper Jon Munday and Ashley Morrissey.

At the other end Hensham Benmansour put a good chance high over the bar.

Comrades’ net man Carl Tasker had little to do but saved from Zaied Sabti.

Berko played a pressing game and their hunger for the ball showed in the next two goals. Coughlan and Morrissey won the ball out on the byline and Morrissey cut in and placed his shot home from a narrow angle to double the lead.

From the same side of the pitch Coughlan robbed Wembley of the ball and found Bateman who laid the ball back for Dan Jones to finish with a neat shot that gave the keeper no chance.

Jones put in a lot of work in midfield in the half and thoroughly deserved his goal.

In the second period an Alex Campana corner was flicked on by Coughlan to Garry Jones who headed over.

Wembley tried hard to get back in the game with Toby Webb hitting the side netting and Benmansour heading over, while Richard Brown did well to kick off the line from Coughlan.

Wembley finished well for a consolation goal with 20 minutes left.

Stacey Field was Berko’s top scorer when he got injured at Tring three months ago.

He made a welcome return after the long lay off, coming off the bench, and had two chances in the latter stages. Another substitute, Josh Chamberlain, went through three challenges and nearly scored.

Berko: Tasker, Cox, Coughlan (Chamberlain) Hawes, Munday, Garry Jones, Campbell, Dan Jones, Matt Bateman (Field), Campana, Morrissey. Subs not used: Plowright, Mannion and Stevens.

There was no change at the top after this win with all of the top-four sides managing victories. It leaves Berko top by two points from Welwyn Garden City, with the second-placed side still with five games in hand.

And City will be the opponents for a crunch away clash tomorrow night (Wednesday).

Max Farrelly and Adam Mead should be available for the trip. A few players have had knocks in the last two games so there will be some fitness tests before the squad is finalised.

The Comrades then have a free afternoon this Saturday before entertaining Biggleswade United next Tuesday March 27.