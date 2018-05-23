Berko’s league is shaken-up and pre-season fixtures announced

The Football Association have announced a revised draft constitution for the division that Berkhamsted have just been promoted into.

Peterborough Sports and Yaxley have now been added to Berko’s Southern League East division in place of the furthest west team, Cinderford Town, and the furthest northern team, Chasetown.

Even that may not be the end of the story, as Didcot Town have appealed to be put into Berko’s division and Evesham United have asked to be transferred out of it into the West league.

The outcome of those requests should be known around the end of this month.

All of the changes will cut the Comrades’ travel time compared to the initial line up seen the previous week.

Prices for the new season have been set at £8, with concessions costing £4, and the equivalent season ticket prices at Berko’s Broadwater ground will be £120 and £60 concessions.

Boss Steve Bateman’s team have a tough start to their six-match pre-season programme, facing three local teams at home from higher divisions.

On Saturday, July 14, The Comrades will host Hemel Hempstead Town at 3pm.

Three days’ later on Tuesday, July 17, Chesham United will be the visitors to Broadwater for a 7.45pm kick-off .

On Saturday, July 21, Beaconsfield Town will be the visitors for a 3pm start.

In another midweek clash on Tuesday, July 24, Berko will visit Leighton Town for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Fours days after that on Saturday, July 28, Berko will travel to recently-crowned Herts Senior County League Premier champions Bovingdon at 3pm.

The friendlies conclude on Tuesday, July 31, when Hayes & Yeading United visit Broadwater at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Berko made it into Saturday’s FA Cup Final programme for setting a 21st century-record away win in the competition with their 12-1 victory at Stotfold back in August.

In development team news, Paul Toms is stepping down as manager of Berko’s Spartan South Midlands Development division side.

The club thanked him for his hard work and wished him well as he hopes to progress into first-team football.

Applicants for the vacancy should call Berko chairman Steve Davis on 07525 872 914.

It is an important role as the side bridges the gap between the midweek under-18s team and the first XI.

Meanwhile, Berko’s under-14s’ side held their awards on cup final day on Saturday with a barbecue at the club.

Will Hall was the players’ player of the year while Jamie Hanlon took the top goalscorer award and the management team’s player of the year awards.