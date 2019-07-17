Berko’s busy pre-season rumbles on with a draw on the road at Bovingdon

Berkhamsted FC’s pre-season preparations continued on Saturday when they drew 1-1 away at Bovingdon.

Jonathan Lacey gave Berko the lead but the home side equalised with an own goal later in the first-half.

Berko had plenty of chances but could not convert them, apart from one in the second period where a goal was disallowed for offside.

Berko used a similar squad to their recent friendly with Barnet, with Lee Stobbs making his second club bow after rejoining following spells with Kings Langley and Tring Athletic.

Defender Harry Seabrook, from Evergreen, signed with the team after playing in the match, while a couple of trialists were also in the forward line.

Berko were due to be back in friendly action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when taking on Amersham Town on the road.

This Saturday they take on Burnham at Bisham Abbey and the following Tuesday they travel to Marlow.

The friendlies continue on Saturday, July 27, when Berko visit Vauxhall Road to take on Sammy Moore’s new-look Hemel Hempstead Town, and they then visit local rivals Tring Athletic on Tuesday, July 30.

Their busy pre-season then runs into August with a home clash against Northwood on Saturday, August 3, before the friendly campaign wraps up at home to Hendon on Tuesday, August 6.

Their Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central season kicks-off on Saturday, August 17, with an away trip to North Leigh.

Meanwhile, Berko’s development side have been admitted to the Herts Senior County League’s Premier Division for Saturday football.

n In other local football news, Kings Langley won 2-1 in a pre-season friendly away at Uxbridge. New signing Tyrell Mitford scored both of the Kings goals.