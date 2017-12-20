Berko re-sign Lewis ahead of two crunch local derby clashes

Attacking midfielder Ashley Lewis has returned to Broadwater after a spell back at his old club Sun Sports.

He adds to manager Steve Bateman’s options for the table-topping Berkhamsted side.

Berkhamsted are leading the SSML Premier division by two points from Harpenden Town and three from Welwyn Garden City.

Berko hope to play their first league game for a month when they host neighbours Tring Athletic this Saturday at 3pm.

It is a game that should draw a bumper crowd just before Christmas.

The two sides met in the FA Vase at the beginning of the month with Tring taking that clash 1-0.

The Comrades were due to entertain Royston Town in the Herts Senior Cup last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

The reward for the winners is a trip to Hertford Town in the next round in the new year.

Royston were favourites as they are two divisions further up the non-league pyramid.

Berko then face another derby encounter on the road against fellow top-six side Leverstock Green next Saturday, December 30.