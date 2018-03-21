Berko held at Leighton in scoreless midweek tilt

Neither side could afford to lose Tuesday night’s promotion battle between two of the top three sides as leaders Berkhamsted visited third-placed Leighton Town.

Ashley Morrissey was involved in two of the better chances but he blasted one over and went down on another occasion when through in the penalty area, but the referee waved away claims of a trip.

The home keeper also fumbled an Ashton Campbell effort. At the other end Tom Guiney blasted a chance high over the bar from close range. Matt Bateman glanced a near-post header from an Ollie Cox corner across the face of the goal with nobody able to finish it.

The second-half was dominated by the Comrades, who were energised by the managerial chat at the interval.

But for all their pressure, Berko ended up with only four yellow cards to show for their efforts.

Tom Wyant, the home keeper, saved Leighton with a trio of top-drawer saves that ensured Berko’s only 0-0 draw all season.

He did amazingly well to tip a Campbell shot over the bar and when Campbell got through on the left, he got his hand to Bateman’s goal-bound effort.

Sub Sean Coughlan’s late header provided the main talking point as Wyant did well again to get a hand to it and defenders cleared the ball with Dan Jones crowded out. The big question was whether the ball had actually gone over the line when it was stopped.

Of course, goal-line technology doesn’t exist at this level. In the bar afterwards, it was like the angler’s tale of the fish that got away – arms being progressively spread wider as to how far over the line it was.

Depending how the promotion race pans out, this decision may live long in the memory.

Berko: Tasker, Cox, Chamberlain, Hawes, Farrelly, G Jones, Morrissey (Coughlan), D Jones, Bateman, Mannion, Campbell. Subs not used: Stevens, Plowright, Munday and Field.