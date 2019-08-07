Berko gearing up for the new league season

Berkhamsted FC went down 3-2 at home to Northwood on Saturday as their preparations for the upcoming season continued.

Saturday’s friendly saw the Isthmian League South Central visitors race into a 3-0 half-time lead, before Berko pulled two back after the break.

The visitors are of a similar standard to Berko but looked physically stronger.

Lewis Toomey netted a penalty after the busy Jonathan Lacey was fouled, while Kingsley Eshun netted Berko’s second following up from a Lacey free-kick that had been pushed onto the bar.

The opposition was due to get tougher last night (Tuesday) when step-three side Hendon were to visit Broadwater for a friendly as the Gazette was going to press.

Berko are then sending a side to Bovingdon tomorrow (Thursday) night for another pre-season warm-up.

The Comrades start their Southern League Division One Central season next Saturday, August 17, with a trip to North Leigh, who finished fourth from bottom last term.

In recent years Berko have started their season early with a preliminary-round clash in the FA Cup, but this year earned a bye.

They will be keeping an eye on this weekend’s FA Cup clash between AFC Hayes and Wembley as Berko will visit the winners on August 24.