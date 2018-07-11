Berko gearing up for a test against upper-level Hemel

Berkhamsted’s players have been back in training this month and are ready for the club’s pre-season friendly programme.

This Saturday will see Berko entertain a side from two divisions higher, Hemel Hempstead Town, at Broadwater from 3pm.

To tempt people away from their TV screens covering the World Cup semi-final and Wimbledon, a special ticket price of just £5 applies for adults.

Hemel will then be back at Broadwater on Monday, July 16, when the 2017/18 Herts Charity Cup final left over from last season takes place against Hitchin Town at 7.45pm.

Berko will then take on Chesham United in another first-team friendly at Broadwater on Tuesday, July 16, at 7.45pm.

Berko’s development side, which is under the new management of Ryan Luke for this season, will visit Sarratt this Saturday.

The FA’s draws were made at the end of last week.

In the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round there is a mouth watering derby in prospect on Saturday, August 11, when Tring Athletic entertain Berko in a repeat of last season’s crunch FA Vase tie.

The winners will go to Thame United on Saturday, August 25.

Berko and Thame are both in the Southern League’s Division One Central for the coming season.

In the Buildbase FA Trophy, Berko will be at home to Isthmian League outfit South Park on Saturday, October 13.

Berko’s league promotion this summer automatically brought them into the Trophy, having previously been in the FA Vase.

Last season the Reigate-based South Park finished in mid-table in the Isthmian League Division One South.

Their Southern League campaign will kick off on Saturday, August 18. Berko’s league fixtures are expected to be announced next Tuesday, July 17. See next week’s Gazette for a break down.