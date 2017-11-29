Berko back to winning ways

Berkhamsted stayed top after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Colney Heath on Saturday to take their unbeaten run to 17 games.

Dan Weeks, Ben Bateman and Max Farrelly were recalled to the Comrades’ starting line-up and Tom Carter and Alfie Osborne played for Heath against their old club.

Some fans were still arriving at Broadwater when Bateman opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a close-range shot after fine work by Ashley Morrissey created the chance.

However Reece Cameron levelled for the visitors in just the 16th minute from a free-kick.

Heath had a few players on holiday and tried to make up with a physical approach that earned half a dozen cautions from the lenient referee with Berko also picking up three yellow cards in a bruising encounter.

Early in the second-half Berko got back in front when Josh Chamberlain volleyed home after a superb long pass from Adam Mead found him free at the railway end.

By the 65th minute Cameron had levelled matters again, while the defence appealed for offside he was left one on one and ran on to lob over Berko keeper Carl Tasker.

Visiting skipper Sam Doolan headed over from a free-kick by Cameron.

Farrelly was in the wars for Berko, getting through three shirts before he had to come off with the final blood injury from an elbow that got Osborne a red card.

There could have been more cards in the confrontation that followed the incident but the match officials seem to have been unsighted.

A shove in the back on Chamberlain gave Berko a penalty which Mead netted to put Berko in front for the third time in the game.

This time the visitors could not respond, although they did head the ball into the net but it was chalked off when the assistant’s flag went up.

Berko remain top and chasers Welwyn Garden City and Harpenden Town both won so the top three remain unchanged.

Berko: Carl Tasker, Adam Mead, Dan Weeks, Steve Hawes, Jon Munday, Max Farrelly (Jack Stevens), Alex Campana, Ben Bateman, Sean Coughlan (Chris Blunden), Josh Chamberlain, Ashley Morrissey.

Subs not used: Dan Jones, Tommy Williams and Ashton Campbell .

On Saturday attention turns to the FA Vase when Berko travel to Tring Athletic so there is sure to be a Dacorum team in the last 32 of the national competition.

In midweek, Berko got their third consecutive league draw but they remained top of the table.

It was another case of missed chances in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw when hosting Edgware Town, and the visitors’ keeper Cain Davies had a blinder, pulling off some spectacular saves.

Berko’s goals came from Adam Mead, with a shot from just outside the area and a second-half penalty after Ashley Morrissey was fouled.