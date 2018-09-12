Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

There was league and cup action at the weekend in the BSFL.

The biggest score came in Division One where Jam United won 10-1 over AFC Aylesbury. Keii Roberts, Lewis Goddard and Scott Grimes all hit braces along with solo strikes from James Lee, Ryan Pereira, Jack Mason and Travis Devine, against a reply from Teague Gallagher.

Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Intermediate Cup first round:

Maclay 7 (Luke Lincoln, 4, Andy Cooper, Peter Hay, Luke Gurney) Interact 0.

Magpies ‘91 2 (Chris Pearcey, 2) Totteridge Albion 1.

BSFL Premier Division:

Flaunden 1 (Sam Richards) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 1 (Jay Austin).

Robin Hood 4 (Garry Barr, 2, Tom Gillespie, Tommy North) Aylesbury Flooring 2 (Dave Brown, Adam Beckett).

The Gade 1 (Jack Waterford) Gossoms End 2 (Will Brookman, Andy Lee, penalty).

BSFL Division One:

Clarkwood 2 (Jake Hosier, Michael Gray) Box Athletic 3 (Conor Masterson, Ross Trevillion, Aaron Hebborn).

GB Precision 3 (Ryan Clancy, Ryan Sewell, Dan Devine) Potten End Sunday 2 (Alfie Mullan, Scott Gungadoo).

The George & Dragon 2 (Leo Smith, 2) Woodhall 2 (Ben Jackson, Reece Phillips).

Jam United 10 (Keii Roberts, 2, Lewis Goddard, 2, Scott Grimes 2, James Lee, Ryan Pereira, Jack Mason, Travis Devine) AFC Aylesbury 1 (Teague Gallagher).

Leverstock Green Athletic 9 (Ash Addison, 5, Louie Collier, 2, Josh Bundy, Alex McCarthy)Boxmoor 5 (Zac Booth, 3, Rhys Cassidy, 2).

Pioneer 1 (James Whitfield)Hemel Tudors 9 (Jordan Wagner, 4, James Bundy, 3, Adam Baker, Marcus Tower).

BSFL Division Two:

Black Horse 2 (David Goss, Dean Street) Old Amersham 1 (Harley Lodge).

Bowman Athletic 3 (David Ellis, Ben Osborne, Simon Blundell)Old Bellgate 3 (Matt Durrent, Jordan Rogers, own goal).

Chesham Athletic 4 (Jack Grant, 2, Ben Duncan, Graham Comper) Berkhamsted Athletic 0.

Landrovers 5 (Jack Quaroll, 2, Louis Miller, Ben Knights, Emi Zavala) The Goat 3 (Tom Colclough, Andy Copeland, Brandon Soady).

Last Hurragh 3 (Steve Hewitt, 2, Jacob Mwenda) Adeyfield Tudors 3 (Mason Davis, 2, Ryan Coles).

The Midland 0 Queens Head 2 (Jake Bannister, Jack Fender).