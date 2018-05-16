Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

The latest local football news

With the league season winding down, the latest set of crunch BSFL results in the past seven days were as follows:

Last Wednesday, May 9:

Division One:

Potten End Sunday 2 (unknown scorers) Robin Hood 3 (Lee Stewart, Tom Gillespie, 2).

Last Thursday, May 10:

Premier Division:

Magpies ‘91 4 (Ryan Welsh, 2, Miles Baxter, Paul Hyde) Gossoms End 0.

Division One:

Boxmoor 5 (Zac Booth, 2, Dan Cotterell, Edward Shaw, own goal) Hemel Tudors 4 (unknown scorers).

Sunday, May 13:

Premier Division:

Magpies ‘91 v The Gade – home win, walkover.

Division One:

George & Dragon 3 (Matt Long, Elliot Burr, Ian Final) Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Rob Hopkins).

Potten End Sunday v Boxmoor – home win, walkover.

Sporting Oddfellows v Robin Hood – postponed.

Southill United v Box Athletic – away win, walkover.

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 8 (Joe Kemp, 3, Sam Conroy, John Duncan, Ricky Shepherd, Harry Smith, Matt Bunce) The Midland 1 (Matt Dyble).

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 1 (Brad Hedges) GB Precision 3 (Charlie Rance, 2, Ryan Sewell).

Bowman Athletic 4 (unknown scorers) Last Hurragh 3 (Marc Biswell, 2, Karl Lynne).

Landrovers 6 (Pat Rushton, 2, James Wallman, 2, Jack Dobby, own goal) Old Amersham 7 (Calum Mapley, 2, Nathan Hart, Marcus Furneaux-Harris, Max Damery, Mikey Chapman, Fergus Morris).

n The final league tables for all of the BSFL leagues will be published in a future edition.

n With special thanks to Kev Watts for all of his reports this season, keeping track of all the scores and scorers, wherever possible.