Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

With the league season winding down, the latest set of crunch BSFL results in the past seven days were as follows:
Last Wednesday, May 9:
Division One:
Potten End Sunday 2 (unknown scorers) Robin Hood 3 (Lee Stewart, Tom Gillespie, 2).
Last Thursday, May 10:
Premier Division:
Magpies ‘91 4 (Ryan Welsh, 2, Miles Baxter, Paul Hyde) Gossoms End 0.
Division One:
Boxmoor 5 (Zac Booth, 2, Dan Cotterell, Edward Shaw, own goal) Hemel Tudors 4 (unknown scorers).
Sunday, May 13:
Premier Division:
Magpies ‘91 v The Gade – home win, walkover.
Division One:
George & Dragon 3 (Matt Long, Elliot Burr, Ian Final) Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Rob Hopkins).
Potten End Sunday v Boxmoor – home win, walkover.
Sporting Oddfellows v Robin Hood – postponed.
Southill United v Box Athletic – away win, walkover.
Division Two:
Berkhamsted Athletic 8 (Joe Kemp, 3, Sam Conroy, John Duncan, Ricky Shepherd, Harry Smith, Matt Bunce) The Midland 1 (Matt Dyble).
Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 1 (Brad Hedges) GB Precision 3 (Charlie Rance, 2, Ryan Sewell).
Bowman Athletic 4 (unknown scorers) Last Hurragh 3 (Marc Biswell, 2, Karl Lynne).
Landrovers 6 (Pat Rushton, 2, James Wallman, 2, Jack Dobby, own goal) Old Amersham 7 (Calum Mapley, 2, Nathan Hart, Marcus Furneaux-Harris, Max Damery, Mikey Chapman, Fergus Morris).
n The final league tables for all of the BSFL leagues will be published in a future edition.
n With special thanks to Kev Watts for all of his reports this season, keeping track of all the scores and scorers, wherever possible.