Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

With the season winding down, there’s been some crunch games in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League.

The results from the past week were as follows:

Wednesday, May 2:

Division One:

Sporting Oddfellows 0 Boxmoor 2 (Zac Booth, Michael Smith).

Thursday, May 3:

Division One:

George & Dragon 2 Berkhamsted Tornadoes 4 (Dan Lee, 2, Sam Copson, Josh Blake). Abandoned after 50 minuted due to a serious injury to a player.

Sunday, May 6:

BSFL Junior Cup Final:

Chesham Athletic 0 GB Precision 1 (Ryan Sewell).

Premier Division:

Magpies ‘91 0 Flaunden 3 (Lee Franklin, Matt Bateman, own goal).

Division One:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 9 (Sonny French, 2, Jamie Hatchett,2, Woods Mullen, Dan Lee, Sam Copson, Jack Robinson, own goal) The Goat 2 (unknown scorers).

Boxmoor v Robin Hood – postponed.

George and Dragon v Southill United – postponed.

Potten End Sunday 3 (unknown scorers) Woodhall Wanderers 5 (Ben Jackson, Stephen Burke, Rob Woods, Mike Lloyd, Connor Cawley).

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 7 (Sam Conroy, 4, Joe Kemp, Liam Gavin, Pat O’Flynn) Last Hurragh 2 (unknown scorers).

Bowman Athletic 1 (unknown scorer) Hemel Harriers 3 (unknown scorers).