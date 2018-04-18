Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

The latest local football news

BSFL Intermediate Cup final:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 1 (Woods Mullen) Potten End Sunday 0. (see report, below).

BSFL Senior Cup semi-final:

Magpies ‘91 1 (Wayne Jackson) Flaunden 3 (James Towell, 2, Al Thompson).

After extra time (90 mins 1-1).

Steve Norwood Cup semi-final:

The Gade 3 (Jack Johnson, 3) Boxmoor 0.

Premier Division:

Maclay Sports 5 (Luke Lincoln, 3, Andy Cooper, Dean Gavin)Greenacres II 1 (unknown).

Division One:

Box Athletic 4 (Ross Trevillion, 2, Ryan Jeffries, own goal) Woodhall Wanderers 2 (Stephen Burke, Tom Knights).

Hemel Tudors 3 (Marcus Tower, 2, Paul Lelliot) Robin Hood 2 (unknown scorers).

Jam United 2 (Keii Roberts, Neil Patel) George and Dragon 2 (Jamie Walker, Leo Smith).

The Goat 1 (Tom Cullen) Sporting Oddfellows 3 (Greg Goodchild, Bobby Lees, Rahul Thaker).

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (own goal) Hemel Harriers 4 (Patrick Hogan, Matt Mcgeary, Josh Holland, Jack Offredi).

Black Horse 1 (own goal) Old Amersham 0.

Landrovers 0 Chesham Athletic 5 (Jason Duncan, Martin Severino, 2, Dale Smith, Paul Neave).