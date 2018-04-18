Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

BSFL Intermediate Cup final:
Berkhamsted Tornadoes 1 (Woods Mullen) Potten End Sunday 0. (see report, below).
BSFL Senior Cup semi-final:
Magpies ‘91 1 (Wayne Jackson) Flaunden 3 (James Towell, 2, Al Thompson).
After extra time (90 mins 1-1).
Steve Norwood Cup semi-final:
The Gade 3 (Jack Johnson, 3) Boxmoor 0.
Premier Division:
Maclay Sports 5 (Luke Lincoln, 3, Andy Cooper, Dean Gavin)Greenacres II 1 (unknown).
Division One:
Box Athletic 4 (Ross Trevillion, 2, Ryan Jeffries, own goal) Woodhall Wanderers 2 (Stephen Burke, Tom Knights).
Hemel Tudors 3 (Marcus Tower, 2, Paul Lelliot) Robin Hood 2 (unknown scorers).
Jam United 2 (Keii Roberts, Neil Patel) George and Dragon 2 (Jamie Walker, Leo Smith).
The Goat 1 (Tom Cullen) Sporting Oddfellows 3 (Greg Goodchild, Bobby Lees, Rahul Thaker).
Division Two:
Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (own goal) Hemel Harriers 4 (Patrick Hogan, Matt Mcgeary, Josh Holland, Jack Offredi).
Black Horse 1 (own goal) Old Amersham 0.
Landrovers 0 Chesham Athletic 5 (Jason Duncan, Martin Severino, 2, Dale Smith, Paul Neave).