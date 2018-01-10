Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results and scorers

It was back to a full programme of games for the Berkhamsted Sunday League this past Sunday following the Christmas break.

Herts FA Sunday Intermediate Cup fourth round:

Shamrock Rovers 4 (unknown scoerers) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 3 (Zac Daniels, Sonny French, Josh Blake).

Herts FA Sunday Junior Cup fourth round:

Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Ricky Shepherd) Garston Athletic 0.

BSFL Intermediate Cup second round:

Woodhall Wanderers 4 (Ryan Taylor, 2, George Hindley, Rob Woods) Southill United 1 (unknown scorer).

Premier Division:

Doves United v Flaunden – postponed.

Greenacres II 4 (Dave Tearle, Ray Howlett, Chris Linsell, 2) Maclay Sports 6 (Peter Hay, 2, Adam Cowland, 3, Ryan Cave).

The Gade 1 (Lewis Bowers) Magpies `91 2 (Wayne Jackson, Miles Baxter).

Division One:

George and Dragon 2 (Leo Smith, Jamie Walker) Boxmoor 4 (Adam King, Zac Booth, Colin Gower, James Starkey).

Hemel Tudors 1 (James Bundey Potten End Sunday 1 (Matt Lowman).

Jam United 3 (Scott Grimes, James Lee, Robbie Kain) Robin Hood 4 (Lee Stewart, Graham Baker, Tommy North, Dom Banks).

Sporting Oddfellows 3 (Greg Goodchild, 2, James Hewitt) The Goat 0.

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Alex Kinsley, Tom O’Malley, Brad Hedges, Romit Patel) Old Amersham 0.

Black Horse 1 (David Goss) Landrovers 4 (Ben Headland, Jack Quoroll, 2, Louis Miller).

Chesham Athletic 3 (Dale Smith, 2, Tom Morley) Last Hurragh 3 (Dillon Edmond, Kenny Harrington, Marc Biswell).

GB Precision 6 (Connor Locke 2, Ryan Knapp, Craig King, Scott Bullock, own goal) Olly’s Athletic 0.

Hemel Harriers 2 (Gareth Cox, Ben Knight) The Midland 0.