Berkhamsted Sunday league latest results

The latest scores in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League from the past weekend.

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup 3rd round:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 1 (Jack Stapleton) Magpies ‘91 5 (Ali Horner, Charlie Walker, Charlie Knibb, Mike Lathe, Miles Baxter).

Boxmoor 5 (Haydn Cassidy, 2, James Shaw, 2, Zac Booth) Robin Hood 3 (Tom Gillespie, Don Green, Lewis Taylor).

Doves Utd v Black Horse – home win walkover.

GB Precision 0 Berkhamsted Tornadoes 3 (Lee Richards, 2, Chris Armorgie).

George and Dragon 2 (Leo Smith, 2) Chesham Athletic 1 (Nick Gallagher, penalty).

Hemel Athletic v The Gade – away win walkover.

Hemel Tudors 2 (Paul Elliot, James Bundey) Jam Utd 4 (Scott Grimes, 2, Keii Roberts, penalty, Ryan Pereira).

Woodhall Wanderers 6 (Ryan Taylor, 2, Kieran Hopkins, 2, Tom Knights, Luke Coulter) Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Sam Conroy).

BSFL Premier Division:

Greenacres II 1 (Chris Linsell) Gossoms End 3 (Tom Parkinson, Josh Chamberlain, 2).

Maclay Sports 2 (Josh Hart, Peter Hay) Flaunden 2 (Matt Dean, 2).

BSFL Division One:

Southill Utd 0 Sporting Oddfellows 3 (Greg Goodchild, 2, Steve Hulme).

The Goat 0 Box Athletic 6 (Conor Masterson, Ross Trevillion, 2, Ross Jenkins, Aaron Hebborn, own goal).

BSFL Division Two:

Bowman Athletic 4 (Craig Thornton, 2, Andrew Hardy, Simon Blundell) The Midland 1 (Brad Willoughby).

Last Hurragh 5 (Lee Harris, 2, Kenny Harrington, Jacob Mwenda, Ryan Walsham) Landrovers 3 (Dan Street, 2, John Lane).

Old Amersham 7 (Marcus Furneaux-Harris, 3, Tom Brice, 4)Hemel Harriers 1 (Charlie Russell).