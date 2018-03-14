Berkhamsted Sunday Leage latest scores and scorers

It was back to football this Sunday after the previous weekend’s complete wipeout due to the snow.

And there was some exciting county cup action for some of the BSFL sides to go along with the usual league programme.

Congratulations go to Flaunden for reaching the Senior Cup final after beating Markyate.

The results were as follows:

Herts FA Sunday Senior Cup semi-final:

Flaunden 4 (Matt Dean, Matt Bateman, 2, James Towell) Markyate (Sunday) 1.

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup fourth round:

Doves United 7 (Adiel Mannion ,2, Ryan Cole, Steph Owen-Edwards, Luke Teakle, Ollie Cox, 2)Boxmoor 3 (unknown scorers).

Magpies ‘91 7 (Miles Baxter ,2, Ryan Welsh, Liam Bradbury, Ali Horner, Gary Bull, Christian Deste) George and Dragon 1 (Tom Bergin).

BSFL Senior Cup first round, second leg:

Maclay Sports 5 (Luke Lincoln 3, Ian Ranger, Martin Loakes)Greenacres II 4 (Jack Wood (2), Lee Wiseman, Chris Linsell).

After extra-time and penalties (4-3 after 90 minutes). On aggregate, Greenacres II win 3-1 on penalties.

BSFL Intermediate Cup semi-final:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 7 (Jamie Hatchett, 2, Lee Richards ,2, Dan Lee, Conor Blake, Sonny French) Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Ryan Taylor).

BSFL Division One:

Hemel Tudors 4 (Jack Roper, Jordan Wagner, Marcus Tower, Jake Glasheen) Southill United 2 (unknown scorers).

Robin Hood 2 (Lee Stewart, Garry Barr) Box Athletic 0.

Sporting Oddfellows 1 (unknown scorer) Jam United 2 (Ryan Pereira, 2).

Division Two:

Bowman Athletic 8 (unknown scorers) Ollys Athletic 4 (Luke Wildig, Sean Brennan, Charlie Monk, Kirrin Taylor).

Hemel Harriers 0 GB Precision 3 (Ryan Sewell, Craig King, 2).

Land Rovers 2 (Louis Miller, 2) Black Horse 0.

Last Hurragh 2 (Jacob Mwenda, Dillon Edmond) Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Jake Hosier, Brad Hedges, Sam Berry, Alex Kinsley).

Old Amersham 4 (Nathan Hart, Marcus Furneaux-Harris, 3) Berkhamsted Athletic 4 (Joe Kemp, Jonjo Hurley, own goals, 2)

The Midland 2 (James Willoughby, Chris Chance Chesham Athletic 5 (Jason Duncan, 2, Tom Ford, Paul Neave, Joe Morley).