Berkhamsted Sunday Football League results

The latest local football news.
The latest local football news.

The latest scores and scorers from teams from the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League (BSFL).

FA Sunday Cup first round:

Flaunden 2 (Ben Davis, James Towell) Larkspur Rovers 1.

Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Junior Trophy first round:

MK Benfica Reserves 6 AFC Aylesbury Reserves 0.

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup first round:

Adeyfield Tudors 2 Potten End Sunday 1.

This was a cup upset as a team from BSFL Division One beat a side from the Premier Division.

AFC Aylesbury 4 (Jack Bowers, 2, Leon Harding, Billy Harrison) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Conor Blake, Sam Copson).

Another cup surprise, with a Division One team triumphing over Premier opposition.

Chesham Ath 3 (Dale Smith, Tom Small, Jason Duncan) Queens Head 7 (unknown scorers).

Hemel Raiders 1 (Jack Mortimer) Leverstock Green Athletic 15 (Ash Addison, 5, Jack Collier, 3, Alex McCarthy, Scott Bullock, Ben Fisk, Calum Hurley, Ray Wood, Paul Branson, Alemu Jack).

Hemel Tudors 3 (Marcus Tower, 2, James Bundey) Black Horse 0.

Jam Utd 3 (James Lee, Bradley Phillips, Nick Reynolds) Hemel Harriers 1 (Sean Grey).

Karen Pulis FC 1 (Jack Wadmore) Box Athletic 0.

Old Amersham 12 (Tom Brice, 3, Bradley Lodge, 3, Nathan Hart, 2, Bailey Page, Olly Bowden, Billy Fanshaw, Marcus Furneaux-Harris) Bowman Ath 1 (Robert Davies).

Old Bellgate 0 Maclay 9 (Andy Lee, 2, Peter Hay, 2, Josh Hart, 2, Nico Rasura, Adam Cowland, own goal).

The Goat 0 Focus 3 (Sam Flood, George French, Alan Arthur).

The Midland 2 (Charlie Cox, 2) Landrovers 1 (Rich Falder).

Rose & Crown 3 (Sonam Lama, 2, Jamie Bradford) Pioneer 5 (Charlie Brooks, 3, Tom Finch, Joe Burrows).