Berkhamsted Sunday Football League results

The latest scores and scorers from teams from the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League (BSFL).

FA Sunday Cup first round:

Flaunden 2 (Ben Davis, James Towell) Larkspur Rovers 1.

Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Junior Trophy first round:

MK Benfica Reserves 6 AFC Aylesbury Reserves 0.

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup first round:

Adeyfield Tudors 2 Potten End Sunday 1.

This was a cup upset as a team from BSFL Division One beat a side from the Premier Division.

AFC Aylesbury 4 (Jack Bowers, 2, Leon Harding, Billy Harrison) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Conor Blake, Sam Copson).

Another cup surprise, with a Division One team triumphing over Premier opposition.

Chesham Ath 3 (Dale Smith, Tom Small, Jason Duncan) Queens Head 7 (unknown scorers).

Hemel Raiders 1 (Jack Mortimer) Leverstock Green Athletic 15 (Ash Addison, 5, Jack Collier, 3, Alex McCarthy, Scott Bullock, Ben Fisk, Calum Hurley, Ray Wood, Paul Branson, Alemu Jack).

Hemel Tudors 3 (Marcus Tower, 2, James Bundey) Black Horse 0.

Jam Utd 3 (James Lee, Bradley Phillips, Nick Reynolds) Hemel Harriers 1 (Sean Grey).

Karen Pulis FC 1 (Jack Wadmore) Box Athletic 0.

Old Amersham 12 (Tom Brice, 3, Bradley Lodge, 3, Nathan Hart, 2, Bailey Page, Olly Bowden, Billy Fanshaw, Marcus Furneaux-Harris) Bowman Ath 1 (Robert Davies).

Old Bellgate 0 Maclay 9 (Andy Lee, 2, Peter Hay, 2, Josh Hart, 2, Nico Rasura, Adam Cowland, own goal).

The Goat 0 Focus 3 (Sam Flood, George French, Alan Arthur).

The Midland 2 (Charlie Cox, 2) Landrovers 1 (Rich Falder).

Rose & Crown 3 (Sonam Lama, 2, Jamie Bradford) Pioneer 5 (Charlie Brooks, 3, Tom Finch, Joe Burrows).